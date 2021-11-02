TSBIE extends last date for admission into inter first year

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday has further extended the last date for admissions into Intermediate first year till November 12.

Students are eligible for admissions into government, private aided, private unaided, minority welfare, KGBV, TS Residential, TS Model, TS BC Welfare, TS Social Welfare Residential, TS Residential, co-operative, incentive, and composite degree colleges in the first year intermediate course till November 12.

The TSBIE in its orders released on Monday said upon request from the Telangana Private Junior College Managements Association, the Board of Intermediate Education has decided to extend the last date for admissions into Inter first year till November 12.