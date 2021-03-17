TSBIE launches career guidance portal for inter second year students

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has started a career portal for guiding the second-year Inter students. The Commissioner and Secretary of TSBIE Syed Omer Jaleel has launched the portal.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaleel said that more than 4 lakh students who are studying in government and private junior colleges will get benefit from the new career guidance portal.

The portal is introduced in cooperation with the Career Assessment Company of Hyderabad. It provides information for more than 350 careers and their related websites and universities. The portal will also provide details about 1500 entrance tests conducted by 30,000 colleges and vocational institutions across the country.

Jaleel said, “The students can use this portal to take admissions by choosing the best vocation in keeping with their interest and aptitude and progress in life.”

Jaleel said the students are provided all information and facilities on a single platform. “Board of Intermediate Education Career Guidance Portal would immensely help Telangana students in their educational and career pursuits. The TSBIE designated counselors and teachers will help the students online. All the colleges will be included in the portal in the first phase,” informed Jaleel.