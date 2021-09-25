TSBIE warns students from taking admission in New Madina Junior College

Telangana education board has not granted affiliation to this college for the academic year 2021-2022.

Published: 25th September 2021
TSBIE warns Inter 1st year students from taking admission in New Madina Junior College
New Madina Junior College, Tolichowki

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Saturday warned Intermediate first year students from seeking admission in New Madina Junior College, Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

TSBIE asked students to not take admission in the college (college code: 60237) as it has not been grated affiliation by the Telangana education board for the academic year 2021-2022.

Further, an FIR and a case has been registered against the management in Golconda PS limits for certain illegal actions in the college last year.

MS Education Academy

In March 2020, the college had landed in trouble after the college principal and three staffers were caught red-handed writing examination papers for eight students.

The malpractice came to light after the vigilance flying squad made a surprise visit to the New Madina Junior College.

