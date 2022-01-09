TSCHE introduces online system to check for fake certificates

Hyderabad: An online verification system has been implemented in Telangana to verify fake education certificates. The step has been taken by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) as the app hopes to help students, employers and society confirm their certificates.

The minister of Election and information technology under digital India provided a digitalization online service, the Digi Locker app in 2015.

It has been years since the government has launched the app so, the government is taking initiatives to catch fake certificates in the state from state universities. The verification can be done from anywhere like from other countries and does not require one to be manually present.

However, the app will only verify University certificates from Telangana government Universities.

The whole process of the activity is to deposit all the universities certificate in the Digi locker. So it helps the state to control the fake certificates. Also, the verification purpose will be easy.

TSCHE Chairman, Limbadri Reddy speaking to Siasat.com said, “The TSCHE initiative to use this app in the state will make confirmation processes more transparent, and save time on physical interference.”