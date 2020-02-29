TSCHE likely to introduce two new degree courses

A+ A-

Hyderabad: TSCHE may introduce two new degree courses from the academic year 2020-21. The aim of the introduction of new degree courses is to fulfill industrial demands.

Expert committee constituted

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has also constituted an expert committee to finalize the curriculum of the courses, ‘B.Sc in data sciences’ and ‘B.Com in business analytics’. The committee consists of experts from academics and industries.

It may be mentioned that initially, only autonomous and prominent colleges will get permission to offer these courses.

As many industries are giving importance to Data Science and Business Analytics, the introduction of these new courses will make students ready for the jobs. It will also help industries in finding the required talents.

Multinational company to play role

TSCHE senior official revealed that a leading multination company may offer B.Sc in Data Science in collaboration with educational institutions. The courses will be offered both online and offline.

Apart from new courses at degree level, there is also a proposal to introduce vocational and skill-based courses.