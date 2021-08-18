TSCHE partners with Tata Consultancy Services to improve employment

By News Desk|   Updated: 18th August 2021 6:07 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) announced here on August 17 that it is entering into a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services’ strategic unit, TCS iON to provide industry-relevant courses with an eye on improving employability for students enrolled in various universities across the State.

The programme comprising of three majors – Mathematics, Statistics, and Data Science is offered in collaboration with TCS iON,  many academic institutions, and other industry practitioners. The industry-relevant degree programme hopes to provide students with hands-on experience and allows them to build industry-ready skills. Furthermore, the programme aligned with the UGC/AICTE framework aims to improve opportunities for students to showcase skills to potential recruiters.

“With the evolving dynamics of skill demands today, it is observed that there is a need to upskill the youth of Telangana to make them job-ready. There is a huge gap that exists between academic degrees and industry readiness,” remarked Sabitha Indra Reddy, Education Minister for Telangana. She also added that the industry will connect students to corporate wherein they can explore various job opportunities and internships.

MS Education Academy

The meeting was organized by the TSCHE and is hopeful of democratizing access to quality education, said a press release from the body.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button