Tsitsipas pulls out of St. Petersburg Open due to injury

New Delhi, Oct 13 : World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas has pulled out of the St. Petersburg Open — the main draw of which started on Monday — due to a leg injury.

In a statement on Twitter, Tsitsipas revealed that he picked up the injury during last week’s semi-final clash against Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garros where the Greek lost 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1.

“Hey everyone, just wanted to say a big thank you to all my fans around the world who supported my Roland Garros journey over the past couple of weeks. My time in Paris was very positive and gave it my all out there in the semifinal against Novak,” said Tsitsipas.

“Unfortunately I’ve had a minor injury in my leg but I’ve had an MRI and examined it thoroughly. Following my doctor’s feedback, decided to withdraw from St. Petersburg, take a week off and prepare for Vienna. I look forward to playing there, in Paris and in London (just found out | qualified for this year and I’m so pumped to have the opportunity to defend my title there),” he added.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas and 2018 titlist Alexander Zverev have both qualified for the ATP Finals, which will be held at The O2 in London from November 15-22.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.