TSMC chairman on providing facilities to fasting prisoners

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC) chairman Mohammed Qamaruddin, today discussed over phone with the DGP Prisons Telangana State Hyderabad with regard to the action taken by him to provide facilities to the Muslim prisoners observing fast during the month of Ramzan in the State and District Jails.

Responding to it Rajiv Trivedi, IPS, Director General of Prisons informed the Mohammed Qamaruddin, that necessary steps have been taken to provide two times meals at the time of saheri i.e., before dawn and at the time of Iftar i.e., after sunset to the muslim prisoners observing fast. The meals are

getting prepared by the Non- Muslim cooks at 1:00 A.M and being served to Muslim Prisoners at Saheri time. He further stated that fruits are being provided at the time of Iftar and necessary arrangements also made for offering Namaz and Taraweeh prayers maintaining social distance.

Srinivas Superintendent Central Prison Chanchalguda informed that there are 600 muslims prisoners in the jail out of them 360 prisoners are fasting, and they are being provided meals at the time of Saheri and Iftar on time and arrangements for offering prayers also made.

Sampath, Superintendent of Cherlapally Jail informed that there are 371 muslim prisoners in the jail out of them 144 are observing fast and they are being provided fruits and meals at the time of Iftar and meals at the time Saheri.

Kalidas Darla Deputy Superintendent of Jail Warangal informed that there are 50 muslim prisoners in the jail out of them 45 are observing fast and they are being provided meals at the time of Iftar and Saheri and all necessary arrangements have been made for them for offering Namaz in the Jail premises.

Smt. Laxmi Srinadh Superintendent women’s Jail, Chanchalguda stated that there are 27 muslim women prisoners in the jail, out of them 24 women are fasting and they are being provided meals two times at Saheri and at the time of Iftar in a well disciplined manner.

