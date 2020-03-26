TSMC chief hails CM’s efforts to keep COVID-19 at bay

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minorities Commission Chairman Mohammed Qamaruddin today appealed to the public not to come out, and follow the instructions issued by the Government strictly. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking all efforts to keep away the “Corona Virus” (COVID-19) effect and its impact on the public.

Mohammed Qamaruddin said the State government was providing all essential commodities at the local areas and all the food materials are easily available. There was no need to get panicked and come out by making large groups. He also thanked the Chief Minister for his relentless efforts.

