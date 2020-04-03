TSMC distributed ration kits to poor people in old city

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC) Chairman, Mohammed Qamaruddin, today visited old city areas and personally distributed Ration Kits to the poor and needy people belonging to the areas of Hafez Baba Nagar and Moghalpura.

While distributing he said to maintain the Social distance and Stay at Home. He also said that the department of Principal Administration, Police Dept, Medical and Health Dept, Ghmc Dept and Civil Supplies cooperating with the public due to which Lockdown policy has to be implemented effectively.

Mohammed Qamaruddin, Chairman, Telangana State Minorities Commission, while receiving so many requisitions and complaints from the public. He decided to visit the old city areas and he assured the public that the Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao doing well and no need to worry. Anyhow our Government can be a success to defeat the “Corona Virus” (COVID-19). During the stay at Azam function hall Moghalpura, He has distributed Ration Kits and individual food packets. He also thanked the concerned areas

Anand, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mirchowk Division and Ravi Kumar, Circle Inspector, Moghalpura who has attended the program.

After receiving Food packets the poor people prayed Almighty God long live, Prosperous and Good health for our Chief Minister KCR.

