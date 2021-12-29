TSMC planning to launch its 2nm production in 2025: Report

Taipei: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract manufacturer for chips, is reportedly seeking to launch its 2nm production possibly by 2025, media reports say.

According to a WccFTech report, the company is seeking to build a second 2nm production facility next to Zhonke Park in Taichung, Taiwan, GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.

Apparently, TSMC’s CEO, C.C. Wei paid a surprise visit to the Taichung city government last week. The mayor of Taichung, Shiow-Yen Lu, stated that the cost to set up this new 2nm fab might be a staggering 1 trillion New Taiwan Dollars (roughly $36 billion).

With the smaller process node, the number of transistors inside the chip can be raised again, making it more energy efficient as well. However, it is still too early to tell if the plans to build the 2nm production site will actually go through, the report said.

A recent report said that the company is set to begin the production of chips built on its 3nm process in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The new 3nm processors will feature enhanced performance capabilities and better battery life. The 3nm M3 chips will power 2023 Macs as well as iPhone models.