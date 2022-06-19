TSMC to start 2nm processor production by 2025: Report

According to the report, TSMC made this announcement at an in-person event, and it is the first time the iPhone chipmaker has specifically pinned down a schedule for its 2nm chip production.

Taipei: iPhone chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said that it will start 2nm chip production by 2025, media reports say.

This is the first time the manufacturer has stated when it is going to produce its ultra-advanced new chips, as Samsung and Intel made similar announcements, citing Nikkei Asia, 9To5Mac reported.

The Taiwanese chip titan said its 2nm technology will be based on “nanosheet transistor architecture” to deliver significant improvements in performance and power efficiency, the report said.

Nanosheet architecture is a completely different infrastructure from the Finfet infrastructure used for 5nm chips, currently the most advanced in the market. Such new technology requires massive investments to make it available.

Recently, 9to5Mac reported that while Apple is using 5nm TSMC chips on its iPhones and Macs, the company is pushing the chipmaker to produce a 3-nanometre processor for Macs as soon as 2023.

