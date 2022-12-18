TSMFC invites fresh online applications for aid

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) invites fresh online applications from eligible and interested Minority communities’ people i.e. Muslins, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, and Jains of Telangana during the current financial year 2022-23 for extending financial assistance by way of Subsidy with Bank linked and Non-Bank linked Loan under Economic Support Scheme of the Corporation for setting up development of Business Units and various allied Business activities for economic development and their general uplift in the State to improve their means and standard of living.

Applicants’ age should be between 23 to 55 years and annual family income should be less than or equal to 1,50,000 in rural and Rs 2 lakh in Urban areas.

All the applicants shall apply online through Online Beneficiary Management and Monitoring System (OBMMS) Web Portal (click here) or TSMFC website (click here) The opening date for online registrations is December 19. The last date for closing of online registrations is January 5 at midnight. Helpline 7332534111 from 10 am to 5 pm (working days). Offline applications will not be accepted, stated Mohd Imtiyaz Ishaq, Chairman TSMIC.

The Chairman praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister for Social & Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar for extending subsidy to the Minorities in Telangana State.