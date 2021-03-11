TSPSC announces candidates selected for manager post in HMWSSB

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday released a list of 93 candidates provisionally selected for the post of managers (engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). The interviews were conducted from March 4 to 10.

On the last day of interviews on Wednesday, the commission has completed the selection process and declared the results. Out of 93 vacancies, 79 vacancies were in civil engineering branch, six vacancies in the mechanical engineering branch, four vacancies in electrical engineering branch, three vacancies in the electrical engineering branch and one vacancy in CSE – IT branch.

The marks list of provisionally selected candidates for posts of the manager (engineering) is being uploaded on its TSPSC website www.tspsc.gov.in.