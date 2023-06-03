TSPSC gears up to conduct Group I prelims on June 11

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has made extensive preparations to conduct the preliminary examination again on June 11 following the recent disclosure of the question paper for the group I pre-examination. The commission has taken this incident seriously and is determined to ensure a fair and transparent examination process for all candidates. As part of their efforts, a new schedule has been released for the 503 vacancies in the group I category.

To maintain the integrity of the examination, the TSPSC has implemented stringent measures at the examination centers. Candidates will only be allowed entry after undergoing a thorough screening process and biometric verification. This step has been taken to prevent any unauthorized individuals from participating in the examination and to ensure that each candidate is properly identified.

The commission has also emphasized to enforce the rules and regulations governing the examination. Any candidate found violating the prescribed guidelines will face strict action, including possible disqualification from future examinations. The TSPSC has made it clear that such violations will not be tolerated, and they are taking a strong stance against any attempts to compromise the examination process.

As per the state’s recruitment rules, the commission is in the process of formalizing the issuance of hall tickets. This includes the identification of examination centers, which will be communicated to the candidates approximately one week prior to the exam date. The commission aims to complete this process within the next two days, and candidates will be able to download their hall tickets for the group examination on June 3 or 4.

It is important to note that the TSPSC has already taken decisive action against candidates involved in the question paper leak. Fifty individuals who were found to be connected with the incident have been permanently barred from appearing in any future examinations. This strict penalty sends a clear message that the commission is committed to upholding the highest standards of fairness, honesty, and integrity in the recruitment process.