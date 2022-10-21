TSPSC group 1 prelims: Hyderabad Collector refutes allegations of irregularities

Hyderabad: District Collector of Hyderabad Amoy Kumar on Thursday refuted the allegations of irregularities in the conduct of group 1 prelims exam in the State capital. He made it clear that there was no truth behind the allegations of the irregularities.

In a statement, the Collector said they conducted the group 1 exam after a delay due to the mistakes committed by some invigilators at three examination centres of the city. He said 47 aspirants of the posts were given English and non-Telugu question paper at Saint Francis De Sales Centre instead of English/Telugu language paper and added that it had created confusion among the aspirants. He hastened to state that the invigilators realised their mistake and gave new OMR sheets to the aspirants.

He said the aspirants held a protest thinking that TSPSC would not evaluate their papers due to the issuance of the new the OMR sheets. He said they and the officials of the Commission cleared the doubts of the aspirants and pacified them besides allowing them to write the exam till 3.30 pm.

Speaking further, he said that the exam was conducted beyond the prescribed time as there was a delay in the issuance of the English/Non Telugu question paper in place of Telugu/ English question paper. Following this, two candidates were given 15 minutes of additional time and five candidates were given an additional time of 30 minutes by the authorities, he noted. He said they gave an additional time of seven minutes to 15 candidates at Abids based Little Flower High School. He made it clear that they had allotted the additional time in order to compensate the lost time of the candidates. He said they would take departmental action against the invigilators, who are responsible for the delay in the conduct of the exam.