TSPSC group 3 exams: Over 5 lakh to compete for 1375 vacancies

Hyderabad: A total of 536477 candidates have applied for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) group 3 exams for 1375 vacancies in various government departments.

Though the commission has not yet announced the date of the exams, candidates have already started their preparations and most of them are seen rushing to coaching centers in Hyderabad.

Coaching centers in Hyderabad see rush

As the Telangana government is gearing up to conduct recruitments for Group 2, 3, and 4 vacancies, candidates who have already applied for the exams are seen joining coaching centers in Hyderabad.

Most of them are leaving no stone unturned to crack the exams as the government has notified huge number of vacancies in various government departments.

Many candidates are seeing it as once in a lifetime opportunity to get into government jobs.

TSPSC group 2, 3 and 4 vacancies, exams

The commission issued a group 2 notification on January 18 and the last date for registering applications was February 16. The number of vacancies notified is 783.

Under group 3, the number of vacancies is 1363. The notification for the posts was issued on January 24 and the last date for registering applications was February 23.

The notification for group 4 was issued last year and the number of vacancies notified is 8039. The examination which consists of two papers will be conducted on July 1, 2023. While paper I will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm, paper II is scheduled to be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

After conducting the group 4 exam, TSPSC will release the key on the official website of the commission. Any objection related to answer key or question papers can be submitted online on the commission’s website.

The selection of candidates for TSPSC group 4 jobs will be done based on their performance in a written test which will be objective type.