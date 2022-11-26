TSPSC group 4 jobs: Netizens react after govt gives nod to fill 9168 vacancies

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday gave a nod to fill 9168 group 4 jobs through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Soon after the nod, many netizens started reacting citing earlier notifications.

One of the Twitterati wrote, ‘No use of announcements without deadline’. He quoted ‘TRT2017 notification’.

Another person wrote, ‘Funny tweet by tanneru Harish. All job notifications are jimmiks before general election. Notifications will not be released at any cost, and tanneru Harish will say this statement in future, “bcoz of election protocol, BJP central govt not allowing us to release notification”’.

Appreciating the government support, a Twitterati wrote, ‘Good to see the Vacancies arising in the state and support of Government is really to be appreciated sir but when we don’t have the budget to give the salaries or to clear bills which were pending since long back of already working employees’.

Respected Sir

Some of the other tweets are as follows

Notification ke dikkuledhu kani

Advertisement ekkuva avutunddhi

Notification 1year ki recruitment completed kavadanoki inko 5 years avutayee

TSPSC group 4 job notification likely soon

Though most of the netizens believe that the TSPSC group 4 job notification will be released after the Telangana Assembly elections, the state government seems to be gearing up to fill the vacancies at the earliest.

As per the government order (GO), TSPSC shall take necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts by obtaining the requisite details from concerned Secretariat departments and Heads of Departments.

After reviewing the status of the direct recruitment vacancies in various categories in departments and institutions, the government accorded permission to fill 9168 vacancies.

TSPSC group 4 job vacancies

The list of group 4 job vacancies identified by the government to be filled up by TSPSC is as follows

Post Number of vacancies Junior accountant 429 Junior assistant 6859 Junior auditor 18 Ward officer 1862

TSPSC group 1 results

Meanwhile, the results of recently help TSPSC group 1 prelims are expected to be released soon as the commission has already released both the answer key and OMR sheets.

Apart from Group 1 prelims final answer key and OMR answer sheets, TSPSC also uploaded the question paper on the website.

Those who clear prelims will be allowed to write TSPSC group 1 mains. The number of candidates who would be admitted to TSPSC mains would be 50 times the number of vacancies in each multi-zone.

The marks obtained in the mains will be taken into consideration for preparing the merit list.