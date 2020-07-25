TSPSC Group 4: Online certification verification dates announced

Hyderabad: TSPSC Group 4 candidates who have successfully cleared recruitment stages for the posts of junior assistant, typist, junior steno, and junior assistant cum typist are invited to attend the fifth round of online certificate verification from 28th to 30th July.

Upload online

Candidates have to upload certificates online. After uploading, they have to send the hard copy to Commission’s office through the post. On the envelopes, candidates have to write their names and recruitment.

They must also exercise web options on the commission’s website to give their preferences.

Medical test for TSPSC Group 4 posts

Meanwhile, candidates who have appeared third round of certificate verification for TSPSC Group 4 posts of junior assistant, typist, junior steno are invited to undergo medical tests from 27th to 30th July.

For further details and schedules, candidates can visit the official website of the commission (click here).