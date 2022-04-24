TSPSC Group I notification likely to be released tomorrow

Hyderabad: Finally, the wait for Group I notification is likely to come to an end as the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to issue the notification on Monday. The commission met on Saturday.

Earlier, the state government has given nod to fill 503 Group I posts. These posts are available in 19 government departments.

TSPSC to issue Group I notification for first time

It will be the first Group I notification by TSPSC as the commission has not issued it earlier.

The last Group I notification was issued in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2011. However, due to legal hurdles, the recruitment for the posts was completed in 2017.

Last month, Chief Minister of Telangana state K. Chandrashekar Rao announced that job notifications will be issued to fill over 80 thousand posts in various government departments.

Following the announcement, job aspirants rushed to coaching centers in Hyderabad and started preparing for the upcoming recruitments.

No interview for Group I, II

In order to maintain transparency, the Telangana government scrapped the requirement of interviews in the recruitment for Group I and II posts.

Earlier, the commission used to conduct preliminary exams, main exams, and interviews for Group I recruitment. Group II recruitment used to be a two-stage process comprising a written exam and an interview.

Now, job aspirants have to clear only preliminary and main exams for Group I post. For Group II posts, aspirants have to clear only a written exam.

Age relaxed

Earlier, Chief Secretary of Telangana State Somesh Kumar issued a notification relaxing the upper age limit for government jobs in the state.

As per the notification, the age limit for direct recruitments has been raised by 10 years. Now, the upper age limit for the aspirants who belong to the general category is 44 years.

For Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Backward Classes (BCs), the new upper age limit will be 49 years. This will be 54 years for the differently-abled.