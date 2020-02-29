TSPSC Group IV web options process to begin on March 4

A+ A-

Hyderabad: TSPSC Group IV web options process will start on 4th March. Successful candidates have to exercise it to give preferences.

It may be mentioned that the candidates who are provisionally selected for the post of junior assistant, typist, junior steno and junior assistant cum typist under Group-IV services will not be allowed to edit the exercised web option.

Certificate verification

Meanwhile, the third round of certificate verification for provisionally selected candidates for Group IV posts will be conducted from 4th to 7th March.

Group II: TSPSC releases list of candidates

On Saturday, TSPSC released the list of candidates who are selected for the interview for the posts of Assistant Section Officer and Assistant Sector Officer in Finance and Law Departments respectively.

The interviews are scheduled to be held on 7th March.

These posts fall under Group-II services.