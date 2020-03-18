TSPSC invites applications to fill up 93 vacancies in HMWSSB

Hyderabad: TSPSC invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up 93 in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

As per the notification issued by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), there are 79, 6, 4, 1 and 3 vacancies in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science/Information Technology and Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Eligibility

The candidates must possess Engineering Degree in the concerned engineering branch.

The candidates should not be born after 1st July 2002 and before 2nd July 1986.

The written test will be held at centers located in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal and Nizamabad.

How to apply

The candidates can apply online on the official website of TSPSC.

For further details, candidates can read official notification.

