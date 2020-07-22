TSPSC issues job notification for various posts in PVNR University

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued job notification for 22 posts in PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University.

As per the notification, out of total posts, 13 are of Veterinary Assistants and nine are of Lab Technicians.

Educational eligibility

Candidates who are interested in Veterinary Assistant vacancies must have passed SSC Examination or its equivalent examination or possess Animal Husbandry / Poultry Polytechnic Diploma certificate of SVVU / PVNRTVU (2 years).

For Lab Technician post, they must be a University Degree in Science Group i.e., BSC., (BZC-Botany, Zoology, Chemistry) / (MGCMicrobiology, Genetics, Chemistry) / (BGCBotany, Genetics, Chemistry). Holders of degree with Medical Lab Technology as one of the subject / Diploma in Medical Laboratory technology from a recognized Institute can also apply for the post.

Minimum and maximum age limits for the posts are 18 and 34 years respectively.

Fees

The applicants have to pay Rs. 200 towards Online Application Processing Fee and Rs. 80 towards Examination Fee. However, Telangana State candidates belonging to SC, ST and BC categories, PH candidates and unemployed applicants in the age group of 21 to 34 years are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 28th July to 17th August 2020.

For further details, candidates read official notifications (Veterinary Assistants, Lab Technicians).