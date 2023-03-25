TSPSC paper leak: Hyderabad police foils ABVP protest at OU

Hyderabad: Tension prevails in Osmania University campus after police foiled the rally of Akhila Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) a student organization affiliated to the Bhartiya Janata Party from taking out a rally on Saturday.

Hundreds of students of the ABVP took out rallies to protest against the TSPSC paper leak case demanding the suspension of Dr. B Janardhan Reddy, chairman Telangana State Public Service Commissioner (TSPSC), an enquiry by a sitting judge of Telangana High Court into the alleged paper leak case.

The police had closed all the gates of the Osmania University campus to thwart attempts by ABVP activists. Several activists jumped over the gates to head towards Dharna Chowk where Bhartiya Janata Party leaders are holding a mass dharna on the paper leak case issue.

The police rounded up ABVP leaders and physically bundled them into police vehicles. The activists sat in front of the buses demanding the release of their leaders.

The roads on the campus are closed for general traffic and heavy police force is deployed at Nallakunta, Adikmet, O U police station, Tarnaka, and Vidyanagar.