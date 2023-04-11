TSPSC paper leak: SIT submits report to Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team probing the TSPSC exam paper leak case filed its report before the Telangana High Court on Tuesday.

The High Court on March 22 asked the SIT to submit a report of the investigation into the case within three weeks after National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Balmoori Venkat filed a petition praying to the court to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In its report, the SIT said that 17 persons have been arrested so far in the case.

The SIT cited Praveen Kumar, PA to TSPSC Secretary Anita Ramachandran as A1 in the case and Rajasekhar Reddy, the technical expert at TSPSC as A2 in the case. It cited the woman section officer Shankara Laxmi as one of the witnesses in the case.

The SIT officials said that one person in the case is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him because he is based in New Zealand.

Through the Advocate General, the SIT informed the High Court that there is no need for a CBI investigation as the case is being investigated professionally following all the legal norms.

The SIT arrested 17 persons in the case. It recorded the statements of several persons including more than 100 candidates who had appeared for the Group 1 (prelims) exam and scored over 100 marks. It recorded the statements of TSPSC secretary Anita Ramachandran and Chairman B Janardhan Reddy at its office.

The High Court had posted the matter to April 24.