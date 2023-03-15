TSPSC Paper Leak: Telangana Cong demands probe by sitting HC Judge

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir has demanded a thorough investigation into the recent Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak.

In a media statement on Wednesday, Shabbir Ali accused the BRS led state government of attempting to cover up the case by constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT). He pointed out that previous investigations by SITs formed for other cases, such as intermediate paper leakage, Alair and Nayeem encounters, drugs case, and other issues, have remained inconclusive.

Expressing concern for the transparency of the recruitment process, Shabbir Ali criticized Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, for his silence on the matter and the lack of action against the TSPSC Chairman and other officials responsible for the leak.

He alleged that the BRS government has caused mental anguish to thousands of job aspirants by not taking adequate measures to prevent leaks, especially in light of the intermediate question paper leak in the past, which had led to unfortunate incidents of student suicide.

Shabbir Ali demanded that chief minister KCR order a comprehensive probe by a sitting High Court judge to uncover the truth behind the TSPSC question paper leak case. He emphasized the need for the government to take preventive measures and explore new ways to ensure the integrity of the recruitment process and avoid further delays in filling job vacancies.

The former minister also requested an investigation into the suspected leakage of the Group-1 paper. He stressed that the leak of question papers in competitive exams is detrimental to the interests of candidates who work hard to secure jobs through honest means. “The leak of question papers creates an unfair advantage for some candidates, which is unjust for others who have prepared diligently,” he said.

Shabbir Ali emphasized the significance of addressing the issue of question paper leaks in competitive exams and urged the government to take prompt action to prevent such incidents in the future. He urged the government to maintain transparency in the recruitment process and rebuild the trust of job aspirants in the TSPSC