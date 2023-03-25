TSPSC paper leakage case: SIT summons Bandi Sanjay for second time

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the TSPSC paper leakage case on Saturday served fresh notice to Telangana State BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay at his Banjara Hills residence.

Although SIT served notice to him seeking his appearance on March 24 before the investigating agency, Bandi Sanjay feigned ignorance and denied receiving any notice.

The SIT took cognizance of Sanjay’s statement alleging that several leaders of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are involved in the TSPSC exam paper leak that took place over a week ago. He said after obtaining question papers for the TSPSC exams, relatives of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) managed to get government posts.

In the fresh notice which has been served under CRPC section 91, the SIT has sought Bandi Sanjay’s appearance on March 26 at Himayat Nagar office.