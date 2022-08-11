TSPSC recruitment for Divisional Accounts Officer begins from Aug 17

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notice for general recruitment to 53 vacancies of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade-II in Director of Works Accounts, providing another opportunity for unemployed youth and government job aspirants to enter government services. There are 28 vacancies in multi-zone I and 25 vacancies in multi-zone II.

A bachelor’s degree from a known university in the country is a required educational qualification for the job. The recruitment exam will most likely take place in December. It will be administered via computer or OMR (offline).

Paper-I contains 150 objective type questions on general studies and general abilities, and paper-II holds 150 objective type questions on arithmetic and mensuration of SSC standard. The paper-I is worth 150 points and lasts 150 minutes, while the paper-II is worth 300 points and would last 150 minutes. Both papers I and II will be given in English and Telugu.

Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the written examination. Those who will pass the written test in the order of merit will be called for certificate verification, community and category wise, for the available vacancies.

Those who are eligible and interested in applying for the recruitment should first register on the TSPSC’s official website, www.tspsc.gov.in, for the One Time Registration (OTR). They can then submit the application form. Those who have already registered in OTR can apply by logging in to their profile with their TSPSC ID and date of birth from OTR.

The registration process will begin on the commission’s website on August 17 with the last being September 6. Candidates then can download their hall tickets seven days prior their exam date.