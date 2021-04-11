TSPSC to implement 10 percent EWS quota for appointment to two universities

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is all set to implement 10 percent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota while filling up the vacant posts of in two universities viz., P V Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

According to a report published in the Times of India, there are 127 vacancies posts in these universities. The posts are assistants and typists.

TSPSC secretary A Vani Prasad said that as government order and guidelines have been received, some of the vacancies will be reserved for EWS category candidates.

It is also reported that the notification mentioned, “The commission will implement (the GO) for TSPSC direct recruitment notifications (including notification no 03/2021) for senior assistant/junior assistant-cum-typist in P V Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and junior assistant-cum-typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University in the state of Telangana”.

It may be mentioned that in the month of February this year, the Telangana government issued orders for the implementation of the EWS quota.

Candidates who are interested in the posts at the two universities can apply online from April 19. The last date of the application is May 20.