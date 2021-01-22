TSRTC bus fares likely to go up

Hyderabad: The fares of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses are likely to go up in the near future.

A report submitted to Chief Minister of Telangana State K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested that in order to increase the salaries of the corporation’s employees, TSRTC bus fares need to be increased apart from financial assistance from the government.

On Thursday, the CM held a review meeting with TSRTC officials at Pragathi Bhavan.

Reasons for suggesting hike in TSRTC bus fares

Explaining the reasons for suggesting a hike in TSRTC bus fares, the official said that last time when the ticket prices were increased, the price of diesel was Rs 67 per liter.

Apart from it, the TSRTC has incurred losses due to the lockdown that was imposed after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the officials added.

Position of TSRTC improved

Although, the corporation incurred losses due to various reasons, its position has improved compared to the past. The officials said that with the help from the state government and several measures taken in the RTC, there is a qualitative change in the RTC.

“Occupancy rate went up to 58 percent. This is gradually increasing. This is getting Rs 9 crore profit every day. The situation will be much better in the days to come,” they said.