TSRTC cargo service rates hiked

Hyderabad: Encouraged by a good response from the public, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has increased the cargo rates by Rs. 10 – 100 from December 26. The TSRTC has prepared a plan to generate a revenue of Rs 300 crore per year.

The RTC is taking various steps to turn it from a loss-making to a profit-making organization. The cargo initiative to transport the goods from one place to another place is part of those measures.

The RTC cargo service got good response from the public as its charges are quite low compare to its competitors in the market. However, due to the recent price hike in petrol and diesel, it had to raise its cargo rates by Rs 10 to 100.

Currently, the RTC cargo service is generating a revenue of Rs.20 lakh per day. There is a plan to achieve a target of Rs.300 crores per annum.

During the next three months, the daily income of the RTC cargo shall be increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs.50 lakh.

The TSRTC has converted some of its buses for transporting the goods. Special decks are prepared to accommodate at least 2 tons of goods at the back of the vehicles.

The RTC has started its cargo service at the advice of the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. There is a plan to shift the surplus employees to the cargo wing. Cargo counters are also being set up at every bus depot, bus station, and other important city junctions.