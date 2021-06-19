TSRTC cargo services generate Rs 46 lakhs revenue

Hyderabad: TSRTC cargo services generated Rs. 46 lakh revenue since the launch of services on June 19 last year.

On the occasion of completion of one year, State transport minister Ajay Kumar congratulated RTC employees, agents and marketing executives.

He said that revenue of Rs. 34 lakhs has been earned by delivering 32 lakhs parcels through the service buses whereas Rs.12 lakhs was generated by transporting the parcels in the designated cargo buses.

The Transport Minister mentioned that counters have been set up in 177 bus stations where 810 agents are assigned for this service.

Ajay Kumar said home delivery services will also be launched very soon.