TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan says no to salary

Hyderabad: In a gesture the TRS MLA from Nizamabad and Chairman of TSRTC Bajireddy Goverdhan today stated that he will not accept any salary and allowances from the RTC. Goverdhan stated that he is happy with the salary getting as an MLA.

In a letter addressed to TSRTC Managing Director Sajjannar , Goverdhan stated that he will not accept any salary or allowances from the RTC as its chairman. He took this bold decision as the TSRTC is facing some losses for some time.

The Chairman stated he is not ready to take salary and allowances from the TSRTC which is facing some losses, he felt. Bajireddy Goverdhan stated that he is not going to take any monetary benefit from the TSRTC as I am happy with the salary getting as an MLA, he said.

In his reply the MD Sajjannar extended thanks to the chairman for his gesture. The officials, staff of the TSRTC hailed the decision taken by the Chairman