TSRTC conducts mega blood donation camp at 65 locations

Hyderabad: The Telangana State road transport corporation (TSRTC) along with Prahari Trust and Indian Red Cross Society is conducting a mega blood donation camp on Tuesday at Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and other RTC depots and workshops between 9 am and 5 pm.

The corporation is also offering free transportation to all blood donors on their way back home and donors will also be awarded a certificate of participation.

Speaking to Siasat.com TSRTC public relations officer (PRO) said the mega blood donation camp is to help thalassemia, cancer, and COVID-19 patients as these patients faced difficulty in accessing blood during the pandemic. This is an important step especially considering the possibility of a third wave in the upcoming months.

TSRTC mega blood donation camp poster

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar on his Twitter said that today he donated his blood for the 25th time at TSRTC mega blood donation camp at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS). The director further appealed to the general public to come forward and donate blood to save lives.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan inaugurated the mega blood donation camp at Jubilee Bus Station. About 65 locations have been identified for this mega event throughout Telangana.

All TSRTC employees and officers along with their families, friends, and commuters are participating in the mega blood donation camp.