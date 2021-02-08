TSRTC issues guidelines for job security of staffers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has issued fresh guidelines for its employees, standardizing the system for dealing with corruption committed by drivers and conductors during their duties.

These guidelines will ensure transparency, uniformity, a sense of job security and employee confidence, in addition to existing rules, the corporation said.

According to a circular issued by the corporation, the head office has come to know that there was a big difference in dealing with similar crimes in different units of the corporation and punishments awarded in large number of cases are disproportionate to delinquencies resulting in growing unrest among employees.

For example, there is no need to resort to suspension in cases where fare was not collected and tickets have not been issued unless otherwise stated. This procedure will only be accepted in city, ordinary, suburban, metro express and deluxe, palle velugu, mini palle velugu, semi express and express services only.

Releasing the job security policy document at transport bhavan on Sunday, transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said, “This is a crucial decision taken by TSRTC managing director in the hour of crisis. I also requested the employees to work towards increasing the revenue.”

A separate guideline was issued in cases where fares are charged but tickets are not issued. In addition, fares are also charged but tickets are issued at a lower cost. The Joint Accident Committee report said that in the event of the death of a passenger, pedestrian and other road users if the driver is found to be the first person responsible, he will be suspended after investigation.

Earlier on Thursday, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accepted the guidelines prepared by the TSRTC’s officials’ committee and said that no worker shall be subject to unnecessary harassment while discharging their duties.