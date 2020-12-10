TSRTC launches home delivery services in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Mohammed HussainPublished: 10th December 2020 8:27 pm IST
Transport minister launches home delivery parcel services at transport bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday launched home delivery parcel services in Hyderabad and Secunderabad to fulfil the demand for transporting bulk goods in the state and to facilitate parcel receipt services at people’s doorstep.

The parcel service was inaugurated by transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday at Transport Bhavan.

The transport minister said, “TRSTC is aiming to provide fast, reliable and effective parcel services for Telangana and other states. The TSRTC has delivered about 12, 50,000 parcels successfully.”

Agents have been scouted by TSRTC, who will take up the task for delivering the parcels to the customers, he said.

He added that the revenue of TSRTC is increasing daily to pre-covid levels and the occupancy ratio has now risen to 63 per cent.

According to the TSRTC officials, parcel business has been started at 147 bus stations. Currently, parcel services are being carried out manually at the counters including at MGBS and JBS bus stations.

