TSRTC launches T-24 ticket for unlimited travel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday launched the T 24 (Travel 24 hours) facility service, under which passengers can buy a ticket for Rs 100 and travel in TSRTC buses in the city for 24 hours.

According to a statement by TSRTC VC Sajjanar, commuters will now be able to travel across Hyderabad and Secunderabad after buying the T-24 ticket, which will be valid for 24 hours from the time of purchase.

People will be able to travel across the cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, any number of times up to suburban limits, said a statement from the TSRTC. This scheme will allow passengers to purchase the tickets directly from the conductors and passengers may change buses any number of times en route to any direction within the 24-hour time frame.

TSRTC has warned against spitting of paans and gutkha in the buses

On Tuesday, managing director VC Sajjanar has taken note of paan and gutkha being spit in the busses by unruly passengers. He warned drivers and passengers against it. Regional managers have been instructed to take strict actions against the offenders, Sajjanar stated. He added that chewing and spitting tobacco is “a sign of uncultured people” and that it is harmful to peoples health.