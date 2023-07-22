TSRTC offers tour package for Arunachalam ahead of Guru Purnima

The special buses will leave for Arunachalam from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) on July 30 and are scheduled to return on August 2.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 22nd July 2023 7:26 pm IST
TSRTC- (Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a tour package for devotees who want to visit Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu in view of the Guru Purnima festival on July 31.

According to the RTC officials, the booking for the special tour opened on Friday. “The special buses will leave for Arunachalam from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) on July 30 and are scheduled to return on August 2. As part of a two-day tour package closing about Rs 3,600 per seat,” said the senior TSRTC official.

“Based on further demand, more buses may be added,” the official added.

For further information visitors can contact,  9959226257 or 9959224911 or 040-69440000 or 04023450033. Tickets can be also booked online at TSRTC’s official website tsrtconline.in or at its counter.

