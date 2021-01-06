TSRTC parcel service gets good response

Hyderabad: The cargo and parcel service of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) received good response.

According to the Times of India report, the corporation that has transported more than 15 lakh parcels till December last year has earned revenue of Rs. 15 crore.

Apart from it, the corporation also earned another Rs. 4 crore from cargo services.

TSRTC had started the cargo and parcel services on June 19, 2020, after the corporation faced a loss of revenue due to coronavirus lockdown.

MGBS and JBS bus stations are responsible for receiving and dispatching parcels. The corporation also took service of Dunzo, Smart Ship Logistics and Adnigam for the disposal of parcels.