TSRTC plans to introduce electric buses

Hyderabad: In order to reduce the burden of the rising diesel prices, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to replace the fuel-run buses with electric buses.

In this regard, the Managing Director of TSRTC VC Sajjanar has said that a bus from the Musheerabad depot is set to be converted into an electric bus.

Further, he said that if the experiment proved successful then more such buses will be changed to electric mode.

Going into the technical details, Sajjanar said an expense of Rs.20 is incurred on one kilometer when a diesel bus runs on the road whereas Rs.6 will be the cost incurred when an electric bus will be employed on the road which will be very beneficial for the loss-making corporation.

He added that if the TSRTC buys a new Electric bus, it will cost an estimated Rs.1.5 crores to the corporation whereas if the diesel bus is converted into an electrical vehicle then it will cost around Rs.60 lakhs.

It has to be noted that since Sajjanar has taken up the post of the MD of TSRTC, the corporation is implementing various new policies to bolster its profits.