TSRTC prepares proposal to increase bus fares

Hyderabad: With an aim to make the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) a profitable organisation, several measures have been adopted recently. One of them is to increase the bus fares as well.

Telangana State Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has also sought a proposal from the management of the corporation for the increase in bus fares.

In this regard, the TSRTC has submitted a proposal to the CMO. A decision in this effect is likely to be taken in the next Cabinet meeting.

The proposal to increase the fares was put on hold for a month due to the Huzurabad bypolls.

It has to be noted that in December 2019, the bus fares were raised by 20 paise following a strike by the RTC Union. It had incurred an annual burden of Rs.550 crores on the public. The price of diesel at that time was Rs.68 per litre while now it stands at Rs.105 per litre.

The TSRTC bus fares can be increased by 15-30 paise per km.