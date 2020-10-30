TSRTC provides relief to bus pass holders in GHMC

SM BilalUpdated: 30th October 2020 9:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: The authorities of TSRTC today provided the much needed relief to the general bus pass holders from GHMC limits. It announced that the bus pass holders, who lost the validity of their passes during the lockdown period would now get the extension of the validity, which is equivalent of the lost period.

The authorities have asked the pass holders to handover their old passes along with their ID cards and obtain the renewed passes.

The authorities have said that they would issue the new pass by adding the entire lost period . They urged the pass-holders to utilize the opportunity before November 30

