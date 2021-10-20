TSRTC reports highest single-day revenue on Tuesday

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 20th October 2021 11:54 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar on Tuesday said that the Corporation has reported a single-day revenue of Rs.14.79 crores on October 18.

The revenue has been achieved after TSRTC buses ran a total of 36.30 lakh kms in a single day.

The MD in a statement said that the passengers from Telangana as well as the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra travelled in the TSRTC buses during the Dusherra festival. He also thanked the services of the drivers, conductors, officials, mechanics and all other employees of the corporation for their workmanship for the past 10 days.

Giving further details, he said that revenue of Rs.111.19 crores was generated between October 8 and 18 by the corporation while more than 2.8 crore people travelled during the festive period. He mentioned that before the festival period, the daily income of the corporation was Rs 9.71 crores. During the Dusherra period it rose to Rs 10.71 crores, he added.

