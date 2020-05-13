TSRTC: Seating capacity will be reduced to half

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is waiting for the green signal from State Govt. to ply buses.

As Central has already permitted buses to operate with 50 percent seating capacity in Green Zones, the corporation is waiting for State Govt. to take a decision on it.

No overcrowding, foot boarding

According to a senior official of TSRTC, no overcrowding or foot boarding will be allowed on the buses.

Apart from it, authorities are considering increasing the online availability of tickets to avoid long queues at the bus ticket counters.

Maintenance of TSRTC buses

Meanwhile, at the depots, maintenance of RTC buses is taking place to keep them in running conditions.

