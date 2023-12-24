TSRTC to add 200 new buses following response to Mahalakshmi scheme

Hyderabad: Responding to the tremendous demand for free bus travel for women, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced the procurement of 200 new diesel buses, with approximately 50 buses set to be operational within the next week.

VC Sajjanar, the Managing Director of RTC, personally inspected the new additions, which include Lahari Sleeper, Rajadhani AC, and Express buses, at Bus Bhavan on Friday.

The surge in ridership, attributed to the Mahalakshmi initiative offering free travel for women, prompted the decision to expand the fleet, according to Sajjanar.

The RTC is gearing up to introduce a total of 2,000 new buses in the coming four to five months. This includes 400 Express buses, 512 Palle Velugu buses, 92 Lahari sleeper-cum-seater buses, and 56 AC Rajadhani buses.

Additionally, plans are in place to introduce 540 electric buses in Hyderabad and 500 in other parts of the state. These electric buses are expected to be operational by March 2024.

Sajjanar highlighted the passenger-friendly features of the new buses, such as LED boards displaying destinations and a fire detection suppression system. The move aims to enhance the commuting experience for passengers and accommodate the increasing demand for public transportation services.