TSRTC to introduce home delivery service in four more districts

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will now deliver the parcels at home in five districts including Hyderabad. Earlier, the home delivery service was limited to the Hyderabad region.

The service will be extended to Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Khammam, and Warangal districts, said transport minister Ajay Kumar.

The transport minister said that the corporation has tied up with the private agencies in five districts for the home delivery of the parcels. The minister while issuing a notification said that this service will be expanded to ten other destinations as well. Bangalore is also on the list of proposed places, Kumar added.

In the notification, it was stated that TSRTC has started providing home delivery and packing services from the Hyderabad airport to Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada also. It was informed that the satisfactory results of the TSRTC Cargo department have led to the expansion of the services.

Kumar said that the corporation has earned total revenue of Rs.52.31 crore from the cargo department by delivering parcels. The services have been appreciated by the public.