TSRTC to offer free ride for students arriving at Hyderabad airport from Ukraine

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to offer free rides to students arriving at the Hyderabad airport from the war-stricken country.

Numerous Indian students have been stranded due to the ongoing crisis, following the closure of Ukrainian airspace to tackle Russian aggression. In wake of the crisis, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao passed an order to provide free tickets to students.

Special control rooms have been set up in New Delhi Telangana Bhavan to address the needs of the returning students. Speaking of the initiative, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said, “the facility would remain intact until all the students from Ukraine reach their hometown.”

With many students left stranded in Ukraine and waiting for help, Telangana has also set up helplines in Delhi and Hyderabad for those seeking assistance.

The helplines at the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi and at the state secretariat in Hyderabad will help students and professionals from Telangana stranded in Ukraine, which is under military attack by Russia.

The helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270 and +91 9654663661. The email id is rctelangana@gmail.com.

The helpline numbers at the Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad are 040-23220603, +91 9440854433. The email id is so_nri@telangana.gov.in.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has requested the Resident Commissioner at Telangana Bhavan to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and to be in touch with the students/professional from Telangana to extend all possible support.

Students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have appealed to the government of India and the respective state governments to ensure their evacuation.