TSRTC Vajra AC buses burden on Corporation, plan to scrap

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation had introduced ‘”Vajra” AC buses for the public facility. However, these buses have become a burden on RTC.

These buses were introduced for the long-distance journey. These buses have got National Public Transport Excellence Award. These buses were launched to ensure the commuters are transported till their homes.

However, these buses have become “white elephants” for the Corporation. Its maintenance cost is increasing day by day while its revenue is negligible. Now the RTC is planning to sell these buses in scrap.

These buses were launched to ensure that the passengers were picked from near their homes. But due to their high fare, these buses are beyond the reach of the general commuters.

Formerly, the tickets for these buses were booked online through an application. Later on, the passengers were given the facility to purchase the tickets in buses. But still, the number of passengers is low which is forcing the RTC officials to scrap these buses.

Earlier the fare from Hyderabad to Nizamabad was Rs.347 which was decreased to Rs.294, but still there is no takers for this service.

The RTC officials frankly admit that the purpose of launching these buses was not achieved.