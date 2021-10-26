TSRTC’s UPI payment service now available at Jubilee bus stand

Hyderabad: After getting good feedback from its latest UPI/QR-based online payment system that was rolled out as a pilot at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand (MGBS, also known as Imliban), the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday announced that the same will now be available at the Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS) as well.

Earlier on October 19, the TSTRC had begun accepting online payments via QR code scanning/UPI at the MGBS’s ticket counters, and also at its parcel and cargo centres. The same was also made available at the Rathifile bus stop’s (in Secunderabad) bus pass counter as well.

A statement from the TSRTC on Tuesday said that the corporation has launched a second pilot project – the online payment service – at the JBS as well. Travellers and other customers can make payments at the bus pass, ticker, cargo and parcel counters via UPI/QR code scans.

As of now, bus passengers still do not have the option to make payments online while travelling in buses and have to physically purchase tickets.