TS’s new LRS scheme an opportunity to regularize illegal layouts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Municipal Department has given an opportunity to regularize illegal layouts. Orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday.

The orders state that the layout regularization (LRS) process has started from 31.08.2020, which is open to layout owners and registered plot owners from August 26. The Municipal Department has issued guidelines regarding LRS. Officials said the layouts would be regularized subject to the following guidelines.

The Telangana government has made the LRS scheme available, declaring August 26 as the cut-off date. The LRS registration fee of Rs. 1000 is stipulated and lay out application fee at Rs. 10,000. Those who have a plot of less than 100 yards are entitled to a regulation fee of Rs. 200 to be paid while Rs. 400 for regularisation of 100 to 300 yards and Rs. 600 for regularization of 400 to 600 yards of land. The government has announced that the LRS scheme will be applicable to municipalities as well as gram panchayats.

Earlier, the government of Telangana, in order to ensure that planned sustainable development takes place in all unapproved layouts has stopped registration of plots in unapproved /unauthorized/illegal layouts. However, to bring all these unplanned/ unapproved/ unauthorized layouts into the fold of planned sustainable development and for the plot owners in these layouts and in the nearby areas, the government issued the guidelines for regularization of unapproved and illegal layouts in the state of Telangana for both rural and urban areas.

The minimum norms to be followed by layout for are, The road width shall be minimum 9 meters while in case of plots less than 100 sq meters, the road width maybe 6 meters.

In case required road width is not available required depth for widening equal on both sides shall be insisted. Where an unapproved layout site is affected in the Statutory Master Plan road network, the competent authority shall retain the alignment in the said layout and if not feasible, the Competent Authority with prior approval of Government is authorized to suitably modifying the Master Plan road.

The layout pattern as far as possible shall be retained ipso facto and only in exceptional cases like the need for connectivity, integration with surrounding network, etc. modifications may be considered by the Competent Authority. Water bodies if any shall be preserved in the layout, subject to taking up protection and improvement of foreshores of such water bodies. The government in its orders said that the LRS amount collected shall be kept in a separate escrow account and separate guidelines shall be issued by the Government on the utilization of LRS amount for the development of infrastructure in respective local bodies